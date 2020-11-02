Advertisement

Fargo Park District seeking input on future plans of Island Park Pool

(KVLY)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Park District posted on its Facebook page Monday that it’s in the planning process for a replacement pool at the current Island Park Pool location.

The Park District is seeking public input to help determine what the future pool would look like, and what features and amenities should be included.

The survey is open until November 30th. You can access the survey here.

