Election Day 2020 to be most stressful day for many Americans

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The pandemic doubled with tomorrow’s Election Day has a recipe to give Americans more anxiety than ever before.

“I don’t know,” said Mathias Larson from Moorhead. “The uncertainty definitely isn’t comfortable. I’d rather know one way or the other.”

Political divisions on the state and national levels are reaching historical highs. A survey finding the majority of the country believing their most stressful day of 2020 hasn’t happened.

According to an OnePoll survey, 55% of Americans think Election Day 2020 will be the most stress-filled day of their lives.

“I’m ready for it to be over,” said a Fargo man that wanted to remain anonymous. “I’m tired of all the politics.”

Many in the F-M area said it’s going to be chaos, making mention of our swing state Minnesota across the river.

“I voted ahead, so I’m not stressed about voting itself, but with everything that’s been said by the candidates, that’s what makes it stressful,” said Penny Van Batavia from Moorhead.

Some saying Tuesday will either be a landslide or carry on for days or weeks.

“It feels like it’s been a really long time coming,” said Larson.

Many agreeing the election is going to say a lot about our states and country this year.

