Driver dies following single-car crash in Becker County
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR DETROIT LAKES, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead following a single-car crash near Detroit Lakes, MN.
Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the MN State Patrol says the crash happened Monday morning on Hwy. 34 east of DL, close to Height of Land Lake.
Authorities say only one person was in the vehicle.
No other information is available at this time, stay with Valley News Live as we learn more.
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.