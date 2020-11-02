Driver dies following single-car crash in Becker County

NEAR DETROIT LAKES, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead following a single-car crash near Detroit Lakes, MN.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the MN State Patrol says the crash happened Monday morning on Hwy. 34 east of DL, close to Height of Land Lake.

Authorities say only one person was in the vehicle.

#MSPfatal the Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a 1-veh fatal crash (1 occupant) that occurred this morning Hwy34 east of Detroit Lakes (near Height of Land Lake - Becker County.) more info will be posted when available. — Sgt. Jesse Grabow (@MSPPIO_NW) November 2, 2020

No other information is available at this time, stay with Valley News Live as we learn more.

