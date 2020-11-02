Bethany Retirement Living earns U.S. News Award

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Bethany Retirement Living is rated “Best Nursing Home” by U.S. News. Both of Bethany’s two campuses in Fargo are the only local facilities to receive the Best rating.

More than 15,000 nursing facilities across the country were rated by U.S. News. Nearly all nursing homes received one of five Overall ratings – High Performing, Better than Average, Average, Worse than Average, or Poor. The ratings are based on USNews' own in-depth analysis of data from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, including data not factored into CMS’s star ratings. Facilities were scored for both short-term and long-term care stays.

For more information on the rating process, visit the U.S. News website at http://health.usnews.com/best-nursing-homes.

Bethany Retirement Living was founded in Fargo in 1939 and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). Bethany operates two campuses in Fargo and provides high-quality care to the elderly in skilled nursing, memory care, rehabilitation, transitional care, assisted living, basic care, senior apartments, personal care programs and home care.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.