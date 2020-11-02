Bars could soon be fined for violating COVID capacity rules, Fargo Mayor says

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several videos showing downtown Fargo bars packed with unmasked partygoers over the Halloween weekend have since gone viral.

Cass County’s COVID-19 risk level currently sits at ‘orange,' or ‘high.’ In this level, businesses in Cass County are ordered to have 25% of their normal capacity.

City of Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney says he’s since spoken to the owners of those bars and says things like that won’t happening again. Mahoney also says City Attorney’s Office is looking into consequences local businesses could face for for future violations of the COVID-19 risk level rules.

"We’ll see what we can do under emergency orders. There could be a fine involved, there could be a temporary shutdown on the business for a while. We just have to look at the different options we would have. So we will research that and see,” Mahoney said.

Mahoney says the new rules could go into effect as early as the next commission meeting on Nov. 16.

