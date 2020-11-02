Advertisement

Bars could soon be fined for violating COVID capacity rules, Fargo Mayor says

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several videos showing downtown Fargo bars packed with unmasked partygoers over the Halloween weekend have since gone viral.

Cass County’s COVID-19 risk level currently sits at ‘orange,' or ‘high.’ In this level, businesses in Cass County are ordered to have 25% of their normal capacity.

City of Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney says he’s since spoken to the owners of those bars and says things like that won’t happening again. Mahoney also says City Attorney’s Office is looking into consequences local businesses could face for for future violations of the COVID-19 risk level rules.

"We’ll see what we can do under emergency orders. There could be a fine involved, there could be a temporary shutdown on the business for a while. We just have to look at the different options we would have. So we will research that and see,” Mahoney said.

Mahoney says the new rules could go into effect as early as the next commission meeting on Nov. 16.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fargo Police Looking for Armed, Dangerous Suspect

Updated: 38 minutes ago
They have reason to believe he is armed and poses a threat to public safety.

News

Point of View November 2 - Part 1

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View November 2 - Part 3

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View November 2 - Part 2

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

News - Bars could soon be fined

Updated: 1 hour ago
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Latest News

News

News - 6:00PM News November 2 - Part 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News November 2 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News November 2 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Forecast

Weather - 6:00PM Weather - November 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Sports

Sports - 6:00PM Sports - November 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY