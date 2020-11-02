975 new Covid cases, 9 additional deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 975 new cases of COVID-19 along with 9 more deaths in the state.

In total, 540 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone there are currently 231 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 12.62 percent.

There are now 8,440 active cases in North Dakota, with 215 patients hospitalized.

