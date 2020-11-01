NDDoH: 1,128 new cases of COVID-19

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 1,128 new COVID-19 cases.

This brings the active case count in the state to 8,370.

The daily positivity rate is 12.62%.

The state is also reporting 7 additional deaths.

The death toll is now 531.

36,142 people have recovered to date.

BY THE NUMBERS

9,535 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

876,350 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

1,128 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

45,043 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

12.62% – Daily Positivity Rate**

8,370 Total Active Cases

+511 Individuals from yesterday

609 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (492 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

36,142 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

200 – Currently Hospitalized

+7 - Individuals from yesterday

7 – New Deaths*** (531 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

· Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

· Man in his 90s from Cass County.

· Woman in her 90s from Cass County.

· Man in his 90s from Dickey County.

· Man in his 90s from Dickey County.

· Man in his 80s from Steele County.

· Man in his 80s from Stutsman County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County - 1

· Barnes County - 6

· Benson County – 10

· Billings County - 1

· Bottineau County - 10

· Bowman County – 2

· Burleigh County - 175

· Cass County - 182

· Cavalier County - 6

· Dickey County - 4

· Divide County - 1

· Dunn County - 1

· Eddy County - 3

· Emmons County - 6

· Foster County - 3

· Golden Valley County - 3

· Grand Forks County - 104

· Grant County - 1

· Griggs County - 5

· Hettinger County - 2

· Kidder County - 2

· LaMoure County - 9

· Logan County - 1

· McHenry County – 15

· McIntosh County - 2

· McKenzie County - 8

· McLean County - 10

· Mercer County - 13

· Morton County - 62

· Mountrail County - 18

· Nelson County - 7

· Oliver County - 1

· Pembina County - 11

· Pierce County - 9

· Ramsey County - 18

· Ransom County - 10

· Renville County - 2

· Richland County - 27

· Rolette County - 16

· Sargent County - 4

· Sioux County - 2

· Stark County - 35

· Stutsman County - 60

· Towner County - 3

· Traill County - 17

· Walsh County - 39

· Ward County - 164

· Wells County - 15

· Williams County - 22

