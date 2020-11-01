Advertisement

Incorrect disposal of smoking material leads to Grand Forks fire

CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials are reminding everyone to make sure they are properly disposing of smoking materials after a fire in Grand Forks Saturday.

Around 7:45 p.m., Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to 917 N 3rd St. for a fire on a shed attached to a home.

Fire crews found that the homeowner had extinguished the flames with some fire extinguishers and a garden hose.

Crews remained on scene, removed all charred material, and checked for any extension further into the structure.

Officials say damage estimates are about $1000.

The cause of the fire is the improper disposal of smoking material.

GFFD wants to remind everyone of the proper disposal of smoking materials, the importance of having working fire extinguishers and working smoke detectors.

