Fargo Police investigating multiple overnight shooting incidents

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are now investigating several different shootings that happened overnight.

Officers were called to a local hospital around 11 p.m. Saturday for a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Officials say the victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening. Police say he is not cooperating with investigators.

At 11:20 Saturday night, officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 2400 block of 18th Street South. Nearby, in the 1300 block of 25 Avenues South, officials found a vehicle with gunshot damage with four people inside. Officials say none of the people were injured.

Police say they do not know if these incidents are related.

Fast forward roughly an hour later to around 12:45 a.m. Sunday Police responded to the 800 block of 12 Street North for a man shot in the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital. Officials say everyone believed to be involved was taken into custody.

About two hours after that, around 2:30 a.m. a man called the police saying he thought he has been shot. He was found in the 100 block of Roberts Street North by the fire department. He was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say it was determined through investigation that this incident may have happened in Moorhead and they are working with the Moorhead Police as they continue their investigation.

All of the incidents are currently under investigation.

