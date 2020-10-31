Woman drives into cemetery while fleeing from police, arrested for DUI

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman drove into a cemetery while trying to flee from police early Saturday morning.

Around 4:37 AM, officers attempted to stop a wrong-way driver near 12th Ave N and University.

Officials say the 33-year-old driver identified as Melissa Rasmussen of Thompson ND failed to stop immediately and ended up getting stuck in the Holy Cross Cemetery near the airport.

Rasmussen was arrested for DUI, DUI refusal, Fleeing officer in a vehicle, and a Grand Forks County warrant.

Melissa had a BAC of .157 which is almost twice the legal limit.

No grave sites were damaged.

