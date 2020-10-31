Strong winds cause trailer to flip on I-94

STEELE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Strong winds flipped a trailer on I-94 Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m. 61-year-old Joe Dodson of Boone, IA was driving west on I-94 about two miles east of Steele, ND.

Officials say he was hauling an empty enclosed trailer and the strong north winds picked up the right side of the trailer causing the vehicle and trailer to enter the north ditch.

The vehicle rolled numerous times and came to a rest on its right side.

Joe Dodson and his passenger 58-year-old Deborah Dodson were injured and transported to St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck, ND.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.