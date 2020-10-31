REMAINING WINDY OVERNIGHT

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

TONIGHT: Skies gradually clearing. Still windy!

SUNDAY: Sunday looks to bring more sunshine and dry conditions along with temperatures in the 30s. Not as windy!

MONDAY - THURSDAY: Sunshine and dry conditions remain as we move into the next business week, with some indication that some low-50s will be possible Monday in the warm spots, which will move us back to near where we should be for this time of year. Tuesday through Thursday then looks to bring the warmest air we’ve seen in quite some time, with highs flirting with 60 degrees!

FRIDAY: Slightly cooler, but still sunny.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with mild temperatures in the 50s

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: Still windy! Gradual clearing overnight. Low: 25.

SUNDAY: Sunshine. Low: 25. High: 35.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny. Low: 30. High: 53.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny. Mild. Low: 40. High: 59.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny. Mild. Low: 41. High: 63.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild. Low: 38. High: 61.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 46. High: 58.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny. Low: 41. High: 55.