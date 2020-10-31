Advertisement

REMAINING WINDY OVERNIGHT

Clouds clearing out
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

TONIGHT: Skies gradually clearing. Still windy!

SUNDAY: Sunday looks to bring more sunshine and dry conditions along with temperatures in the 30s. Not as windy!

MONDAY - THURSDAY: Sunshine and dry conditions remain as we move into the next business week, with some indication that some low-50s will be possible Monday in the warm spots, which will move us back to near where we should be for this time of year. Tuesday through Thursday then looks to bring the warmest air we’ve seen in quite some time, with highs flirting with 60 degrees!

FRIDAY: Slightly cooler, but still sunny.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with mild temperatures in the 50s

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: Still windy! Gradual clearing overnight. Low: 25.

SUNDAY: Sunshine. Low: 25. High: 35.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny. Low: 30. High: 53.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny. Mild. Low: 40. High: 59.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny. Mild. Low: 41. High: 63.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild. Low: 38. High: 61.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 46. High: 58.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny. Low: 41. High: 55.

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - 6:00PM Weather - October 31

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 6:00PM Weather - October 30

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - October 30

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Oct 29

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - 6:00PM Weather - October 29

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Forecast

Weather - 4:00PM Weather - October 29

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT
Valley News Live at 4PM

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - October 29

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - October 29

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT
Valley Today on KVLY

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Oct 28

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 6:00PM Weather - October 28

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY