Getting creative: Crafting during the pandemic

Fargo arts and craft shop
Fargo arts and craft shop(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

We’ve all heard the saying “happiness is homemade.”

It holds true for LaRessa Mattson and Jessica Erickson, two strangers brought together by a love of arts and crafts. Their mission-- help local vendors struggling amid the pandemic.

“Fargo-Moorhead is a great place for something like this,” Mattson says. “The talent of the people in this town is amazing.”

Forty-two Valley vendors will have a place to sell their craft. “Simply Swag” opens shop Monday. Everything in the store is homemade.

“With everything being canceled this year due to COVID, it’s really hard for crafters to get their name out there and get their products out there,” Co-Owner Mattson says.

The pandemic dropped several vendor shows in the area, including “The Big One” which holds over 300 booths each year at the Fargodome.

“That hurt a lot of people,” she says. “A lot of the crafters, because that’s huge.”

Mattson and Erickson say they’ll be hosting shows down the road. In the meantime, they hope simply swag encourages local entrepreneurs.

