Fargo Police find commercial building fire while on patrol

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo officer found a fire while on duty early Saturday morning.

At 3:11 a.m., the Fargo Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 411 40th Street South.

While on patrol, Fargo Police Officer Danica Rozich noticed smoke coming from a vent on the roof of the building. She quickly notified the Fargo Fire Department.

On arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke inside the west end of the building. Entering in near-zero visibility, firefighter’s found and extinguished the fire.

Firefighting efforts were hampered by steady winds over 20 mph, which created difficulty in removing smoke from the building. Officials say the building and its contents suffered significant damage.

There were no civilian or responder injuries because of the fire.

The fire is currently under investigation. A damage estimate is not available at this time.

