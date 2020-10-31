Data shows COVID cases have risen sharply in 19 and younger age group since start of school year in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The data from the North Dakota Department of Health on COVID-19 has shown a noticeable increase in cases among Student-age patients since the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.

Looking at numbers here in Cass County, from March 9th through August there were 510 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in that 19-and-under age range.

From September 1st to October 30th, there have already been 1,076 confirmed cases, more than double the amount reported before the school year started.

This also extends to Burleigh County where the amount of COVID cases also doubled in that same age group.

There were 332 confirmed COVID-19 cases in that county through August, and have been 781 reported since.

In Grand Forks county there was another sharp increase, reporting 290 cases from March through August and 530 from September first to October 30th.

There is no definitive evidence that these numbers are directly tied to the start of school at this point, but the data shows a drastic increase in new cases in the 19-and-under age group since the beginning of the school year.

We have attached the raw data to this story.

