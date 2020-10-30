Advertisement

Wishek farmer wins FFA’s American Star Farmer award

FAA American Star Farmer
FAA American Star Farmer(KFYR)
By Max Grossfeld
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Wishek farmer and NDSU graduate won one of FFA’s highest honors at its virtual convention Wednesday.

Cole Ketterling is this year’s American Star Farmer winner.

Ketterling grows corn, wheat, soybeans and sunflowers on his family farms.

He says he’s growing his own cow herd as well.

The award also recognizes his community service and academic achievement.

Ketterling says he credits FFA for helping him step out of his comfort zone.

“When I was going through FFA, even if I didn’t think like it and sometimes it wouldn’t go as planned, and sometimes it wouldn’t go as planned. Sometimes that’s some of the best things I learned is when I was failing, I learned the most,” said Ketterling.

Ketterling is now an ag loan officer for Farm Credit Services of Mandan out of the Wishek office.

He says he’s still farming after hours and on weekends with his father and brother.

