Watch Live at 10:30am - City of Fargo Hosting ‘Project Force’ Announcement

Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo will broadcast and stream an announcement concerning ‘Project Force,’ a major business development in North Fargo, on Friday, October 30 at 10:30 a.m. Speakers at the event will include:

  • Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney
  • North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum
  • United States Senator John Hoeven
  • Greater FM Economic Development Corporation President & CEO Joe Raso
  • Ryan Companies Representative

Presenters will offer insight into ‘Project Force’ and its economic impacts

