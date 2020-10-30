Watch Live at 10:30am - City of Fargo Hosting ‘Project Force’ Announcement

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo will broadcast and stream an announcement concerning ‘Project Force,’ a major business development in North Fargo, on Friday, October 30 at 10:30 a.m. Speakers at the event will include:

Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum

United States Senator John Hoeven

Greater FM Economic Development Corporation President & CEO Joe Raso

Ryan Companies Representative

Access Channel Feed

Presenters will offer insight into ‘Project Force’ and its economic impacts

