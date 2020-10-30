Watch Live at 10:30am - City of Fargo Hosting ‘Project Force’ Announcement
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo will broadcast and stream an announcement concerning ‘Project Force,’ a major business development in North Fargo, on Friday, October 30 at 10:30 a.m. Speakers at the event will include:
- Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney
- North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum
- United States Senator John Hoeven
- Greater FM Economic Development Corporation President & CEO Joe Raso
- Ryan Companies Representative
Presenters will offer insight into ‘Project Force’ and its economic impacts
