Trick or Treat?? Not Looking to be a Treat...

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

TONIGHT: Breezy and mild. Winds gusting to 30 mph.

HALLOWEEN: Trick or treat? Saturday is looking to be more of a trick than a treat. Highs in the mid and upper 40s, BUT the wind will be quite intense, gusting to 60 mph in some areas! Snow will also start to dip into the northern and eastern valley Saturday evening.

SUNDAY: Sunday looks to bring more sunshine and dry conditions along with temperatures in the 30s. Not as windy!

MONDAY - THURSDAY: Sunshine and dry conditions remain as we move into the next business week, with some indication that some low-50s will be possible Monday in the warm spots, which will move us back to near where we should be for this time of year. Tuesday through Thursday then looks to bring the warmest air we’ve seen in quite some time, with highs flirting with 60 degrees!

FRIDAY: A cold front brings slightly cooler temps in the 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Becoming windy. Low: 26.

SATURDAY - HALLOWEEN. Windy day! Clouds increasing through the day. Spotty snow showers possible in NW MN. Low: 36. High: 48.

SUNDAY: Sunshine. Low: 25. High: 35.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 30. High: 49.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild. Low: 36. High: 56.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild. Low: 35. High: 55.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild. Low: 43. High: 61.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 39. High: 58.