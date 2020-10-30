Advertisement

Suspect arrested following investigation into explosives in Minot

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. – Minot police arrested a 19-year-old man Thursday afternoon following an investigation into a report of homemade explosives.

Police responded a little after 2:00 p.m. Thursday to a southeast Minot residence.

Investigators said they identified Matthew Lahtonen as the person responsible for making the device.

Officers found Lahtonen at a separate location and took him into custody, according to police.

Investigators said he had more explosives on him at that time.

The Minot Area Bomb Squad responded to both scenes and took custody of the explosive devices.

Lahtonen will face two C-felony counts of explosives prohibited and is in Ward County Jail awaiting his initial appearance.

