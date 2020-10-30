NICU babies dressed for Halloween

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Here’s something to make you smile on your Friday.

Sanford is continuing a sweet tradition for Halloween. They’re bringing families together to hand-make costumes for all of the NICU babies.

Halloween pumpkin (KVLY)

They say it’s a creative way for them to bring family-sized laughs to each of the baby’s loved ones during the stressful time of their NICU stay.

Among the costumes, you’ll find butterflies, superheroes, pumpkins and more.

“Sometimes even just a change of clothes can be really stressful and overwhelming for a baby,” Lead Childlife Specialist Katy Easter says. “Just by laying something over what they already have on and throwing a hat on or something is a quick and easy way for them to have a costume and be a part of Halloween.”

Superman (KVLY)

Easter adds they will be sending out pictures to families who can’t come to the hospital because of COVID-19 restrictions.

