ND wants you to serve on the Higher Education Board

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota State School Superintendent is looking for people to serve on the Higher Education Board.

Two seats will be open by July 1 of 2021 and another seat is open right now.

The ND Department of Public Instruction says the board has eight voting members and it oversees the ND university system including the 11 colleges and universities. The board usually meets on a monthly basis.

Application deadline for the seats opening in July is Dec. 31. The deadline for the seat currently open is Nov. 13.

Click here to find more contact information for the Department of Public Instruction if you’re interested in applying.

