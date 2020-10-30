ND wants you to serve on the Higher Education Board

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota State School Superintendent is looking for people to serve on the Higher Education Board.

Two seats will be open by July 1 of 2021 and another seat is open right now.

The ND Department of Public Instruction says the board has eight voting members and it oversees the ND university system including the 11 colleges and universities. The board usually meets on a monthly basis.

Application deadline for the seats opening in July is Dec. 31. The deadline for the seat currently open is Nov. 13.

