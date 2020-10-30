Advertisement

ND man accused of threatening to blow up polling location

Anthony Raymond, 33, is arrested on terrorizing charges.
Anthony Raymond, 33, is arrested on terrorizing charges.(Dickinson, ND Jail)
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A North Dakota man is in jail, accused of threatening to blow up a voting location.

Dickinson Police allege 33-year-old Anthony Raymond sent an anonymous e-mail to their local newspaper with a bomb threat targeting a voting location.

The threat was received Wednesday afternoon, and police say detectives were able to identify Raymond as the alleged author.

He was arrested Thursday night, and is the Dickisnon jail on terrorizing charges.

