Mitchell Miller no longer on UND hockey team

University of North Dakota President released a statement Friday
(KVLY)
By Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - University of North Dakota President Andrew Armacost has released a statement saying Mitchell Miller is no longer on the UND hockey team.

In a letter addressed to the UND Campus Community Armacost said he, UND Athletics Director Bill Chaves, UND hockey head coach Brad Berry, Miller and his family had discussions after a report Monday by the Arizona Republic detailed an assault and bullying conviction from 2016.

The report claims Miller never directly apologized to the victim or the victim’s family.

The letter states Miller can remain a student at the university but is no longer a member of the hockey team.

The Arizona Coyotes renounced the draft rights to Miller on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

