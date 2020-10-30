Advertisement

Man facing charges following an assault in Polk County, MN

justice
justice(wcax)
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On 10-28-20 at approximately 1:03 hours the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault at 325 2nd St lot 7 in McIntosh.

The victim, whose name is not being released at this time, was treated and released at Essentia Hospital in Fosston.

Eric Daniel Roger Berg of McIntosh was arrested.

A criminal complaint was filed charging Berg with Kidnapping-commit great bodily harm/terrorize. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released.

There is no safety risk to the public.

