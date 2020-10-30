Advertisement

Fargo murder suspect removed from courtroom for second time this week

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Cass County murder suspect will no longer be present at his trial after an outburst in court this morning that lead him to be escorted out by three bailiffs.

37-year-old Christopher Riley is on trial for the death of his father Kevin Riley Sr. in Sept. 2018.

The second day of Riley’s trial was only 25 minutes in when Riley interrupted a witness on the stand and once again to represent himself.

“You do not get to make a circus out of this proceeding,” Cass County Judge Susan Bailey told Riley before excusing the jury.

“I want my sister to be my co-defendant. Let me build a case with my sister! She’s my sister ma’am! I have a right to defend myself with some human being I want to help me!” Riley said.

This is the second time Riley has asked to remove his attorney Monty Mertz, who also has requested he no longer represent Riley. However, Bailey once again denied the motion.

“I’m scared for my life ma’am! I’ve been framed for murder and I’m not getting help. My dad framed me for murder and nobody’s helping me," Riley said.

“Mr. Riley I am trying to help you as much as possible,” Bailey said.

“Then let me talk to the jury so I can talk to human beings who are my peers!” Riley replied.

Today marked Riley’s second outburst in court this week, as he was removed from court on Wednesday after swearing at the judge. Bailey noted to the court that Riley ‘chooses when he does and does not want to act appropriately.’

“I’m in the custody of Cass County Jail. I’m treated like s*** ma’am! I have no rights as a human being and my jury’s not even here to listen to me plead for my life!” Riley said.

Riley was soon removed from the courtroom and later told his attorney to ‘finish your mock trial, I’ll just appeal it later.’

Bailey ruled Riley will watch the remainder of the trial from a nearby room and says Riley will be able to join his attorney back inside the courtroom if Riley requests.

Riley’s trial is set to last until late next week.

