Fargo Amazon Fulfillment Center to bring 500 full-time jobs

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo and Amazon Inc. have announced their plans to open its first fulfillment center in North Dakota.

In a news conference Friday morning, Amazon announced the center will open in north Fargo in 2021, and will create 500 full-time jobs.

The center is expected to be one million square-feet where employees will pack and ship large customer purchases such as sports equipment, patio furniture, fishing rods, pet food, kayaks, bicycles and other household goods.

Amazon says workers can expect starting wages of $15 per hour. Full-time employees receive benefits including full medical, vision and dental insurance and a 401(k) with 50 percent company match, starting on day one. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility to support their growing families.

Amazon employees also have access to programs where Amazon will pay up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields.

