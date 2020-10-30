Driver mistakenly struck two cars and possibly an apartment building in West Fargo
A driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and struck two cars and possibly the building at the 800 block of 34th Avenue East at 7:23am.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Police Department responds to an early morning crash within an apartment complex this morning.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
