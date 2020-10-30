Crews responding to fire at Fargo factory

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The fire has been put out. Fire officials say the damage is minimal and contained to the incinerator.

Crews are now working to get smoke out of the building.

Officials say the factory will remain evacuated for the next hour.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Fire crews are responding to an incinerator at a factory on the north side of the city.

Firefighters got the call around 8:35 Friday morning to 3401 1st. Ave. N.

Scanner traffic indicates crews are working to contain the fire and air out the building.

