Advertisement

Crews responding to fire at Fargo factory

Crews responding to fire at Fargo factory
Crews responding to fire at Fargo factory(KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The fire has been put out. Fire officials say the damage is minimal and contained to the incinerator.

Crews are now working to get smoke out of the building.

Officials say the factory will remain evacuated for the next hour.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Fire crews are responding to an incinerator at a factory on the north side of the city.

Firefighters got the call around 8:35 Friday morning to 3401 1st. Ave. N.

Scanner traffic indicates crews are working to contain the fire and air out the building.

Stay with Valley News Live as we follow this story.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Safe and Fun Covid-19 Activities on Halloween

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley Today on KVLY

Valley Today

ND wants you to serve on the Higher Education Board

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Application deadline for the seats opening in July is Dec. 31. The deadline for the seat currently open is Nov. 13.

News

Valley Today KVLY - Oct. 30th

Updated: 4 hours ago
Valley Today on KVLY

Valley Today

ND man accused of threatening to blow up polling location

Updated: 5 hours ago
A North Dakota man is in jail, accused of threatening to blow up a voting location.

Latest News

News

News - North Dakota's pilot plan for vaccine distribution

Updated: 11 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Oct 29

Updated: 11 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Oct 29

Updated: 11 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 29 - Part 1

Updated: 11 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 29 - Part 2

Updated: 11 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Valley Today

Suspect arrested following investigation into explosives in Minot

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The Minot Area Bomb Squad responded to both scenes and took custody of the explosive devices.