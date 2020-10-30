Advertisement

Body found along Red River in south Fargo

By Mike Morken and Bailey Hurley
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (KVLY) Valley News Live has confirmed that a body has been found along the Red River between Fargo and Moorhead.

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says crews discovered the body just after 4:30 Friday evening. Sheriff Empting says CCSO received a report for a missing man Friday and says a deputy and small crew with Valley Water Rescue were on a boat on the Red when they came across the man’s body.

Emergency crews were at at the boat launch near 52nd Avenue South or what’s know as the convent road.

At this time Empting says there is no foul play suspected. Stick with Valley News Live on this developing story.

