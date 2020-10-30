1,357 new Covid cases, 13 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 1,357 new cases of COVID-19 along with 13 more deaths in the state.

In total, 512 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone there are currently 177 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 12.10 percent.

There are now 7,275 active cases in North Dakota, with 191 patients hospitalized.

