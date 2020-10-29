Advertisement

Woman hit, killed by train in Minnesota

(KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR WILLMAR, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One woman is dead after she was hit by a train in south-central Minnesota.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Department says it was called to the scene at the city of Kandiyohi around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

It was reported that a woman was walking on the train tracks when she was hit by an eastbound BNSF train.

No one else was hurt in the incident and the woman’s name is not being released at this time.

Kandiyohi is a city just east of Willmar, MN.

