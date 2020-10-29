Advertisement

U.S. Customs & Border Patrol make counterfeit video games bust

U.S. Border Patrol
U.S. Border Patrol(KGNS)
Published: Oct. 29, 2020
PORTAL, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents seized nearly $200,000 worth of counterfeit video games in northwest North Dakota.

Officials said the games were found in a rail container Monday at the Portal Port of Entry.

They said if the video games had been genuine, and sold at their suggested retail price, they would have sold for a total of more than $181,000.

Customs said that counterfeit merchandise damages the U.S. economy, and threatens the health of Americans.

