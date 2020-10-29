Organizations need volunteers in the Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several organizations throughout the Valley say they’re in desperate need of volunteers.

“We really could not do it without our volunteers,” Gretchen Hjelmstad, Executive Director of American Red Cross Eastern North Dakota & Northwestern Minnesota Chapter. “Our workforce is 90 percent volunteer.”

If you have a house fire or other emergency situation, the Red Cross is there to help, but to provide these services, they need your help.

Volunteer numbers are dwindling due to the pandemic.

“There is a good chunk of our volunteer workforce who has stepped back and said, ‘I’m just not comfortable traveling at this time’ or maybe they have a loved one at home who might be more at risk,” Hjelmstad said.

On top of that, because of the hurricanes and wildfires across the country, more than 200 volunteers have been deployed elsewhere.

“That also takes our volunteers away from our local operations,” Hjelmstad said.

The coronavirus isn’t just impacting volunteers at Red Cross, Valley Senior Services is also in need of volunteers to help deliver meals on wheels.

As the number of volunteers has gone down, the need has gone way up.

Due to COVID-19, the number of people needing meals has increased by nearly 30%.

Organizers say delivering meals takes just one hour of your day. It’s a way to give back to your neighbors in need and help organizations that are relying on the community to step up and keep them afloat.

If you are interested in being a volunteer for an organization in need:

American Red Cross: Go to redcross.org/volunteertoday or call (612) 871-7676 and press 5 to connect to Volunteer Services.

Valley Senior Services: contact Valley Senior Services at 701-293-1440 or visit ValleySeniorServices.org.

