Advertisement

NDT - Top Talkers - October 29

Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

220,000 rapid COVID tests being sent to ND

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The White House says these tests can diagnose a Coronavirus infection in as little as 15 minutes.

North Dakota Today

NDT - Cash Flowing Christmas -October 29

Updated: 27 minutes ago
NDT - Cash Flowing Christmas -October 29

North Dakota Today

NDT - CBD For Sleep - October 29

Updated: 36 minutes ago
NDT - CBD For Sleep - October 29

North Dakota Today

NDT - Don’t be Scared to Buy a Home - October 29

Updated: 46 minutes ago
NDT - Don't be Scared to Buy a Home - October 29

North Dakota Today

NDT - Virtual Women’s Business Summit - October 29

Updated: 52 minutes ago
NDT - Virtual Women's Business Summit - October 29

Latest News

North Dakota Today

NDT - Sale of the Season

Updated: 58 minutes ago
NDT - Sale of the Season

North Dakota Today

NDT - Halloween Oreo Pops - October 29

Updated: 1 hour ago
NDT - Halloween Oreo Pops - October 29

North Dakota Today

NDT - Halloween Oreo Pops - October 29

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

North Dakota Today

NDT - Sale of the Season

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

North Dakota Today

NDT - Virtual Women's Business Summit - October 29

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY