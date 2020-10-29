Weather
Invest In Your Valley
Sports
Video
Contests
Back To School
COVID-19 Updates
KVLY Livestream
Closings
Request Closings Login
Home
News
Regional
National
International
Entertainment
Economy
Education
Environment
Science
Technology
COVID-19 Updates
Back To School
KVLY Livestream
KX4 Livestream
Fargo CW Livestream
CBS News Live
City Of Fargo Livestream
Healthier Me
Election Results
Weather
Maps
River Levels
Road Conditions
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Request Closings Login
Skycam Network
Luther Weather Kid
Headlines
Sports
Scoreboard
Bison Huddle
Bison Football Show
UND Corner
Sports Videos
About Us
Meet the Team
News/Weather App Support
Valley News Live Jobs
Advertise With Us
Invest In Your Valley
VNL Ad Solutions
Video
POVnow
North Dakota Today
Valley Today
Community
Community Calendar
What's On
NBC
CBS All Access
CW
MeTV
Heroes & Icons
Contests
VNL Deals
VNL Employment
Submit Photos & Video
Full Court Press with Greta VanSusteren
Circle Country Music & Lifestyle
Investigate TV
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Midwest Grill'n
Mr. Food
Advertisement
NDT - CBD For Sleep - October 29
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT
|
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.
Latest News
News
220,000 rapid COVID tests being sent to ND
Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By
Jordan Schroeer
The White House says these tests can diagnose a Coronavirus infection in as little as 15 minutes.
North Dakota Today
NDT - Cash Flowing Christmas -October 29
Updated: 27 minutes ago
NDT - Cash Flowing Christmas -October 29
North Dakota Today
NDT - Don’t be Scared to Buy a Home - October 29
Updated: 46 minutes ago
NDT - Don't be Scared to Buy a Home - October 29
North Dakota Today
NDT - Virtual Women’s Business Summit - October 29
Updated: 52 minutes ago
NDT - Virtual Women's Business Summit - October 29
Latest News
North Dakota Today
NDT - Sale of the Season
Updated: 58 minutes ago
NDT - Sale of the Season
North Dakota Today
NDT - Halloween Oreo Pops - October 29
Updated: 1 hour ago
NDT - Halloween Oreo Pops - October 29
North Dakota Today
NDT - Top Talkers - October 29
Updated: 1 hour ago
NDT - Top Talkers - October 29
North Dakota Today
NDT - Halloween Oreo Pops - October 29
Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY
North Dakota Today
NDT - Sale of the Season
Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY
North Dakota Today
NDT - Virtual Women's Business Summit - October 29
Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY