ND students wanted for Superintendent’s Student Cabinet

BISMARCK N.D. (Valley News Live) -

North Dakota’s State School Superintendent wants to hear from students on how to improve education in the state.

Kirsten Baesler is asking students to apply for the Superintendent’s Student Cabinet.

The Cabinet is made up of about 20 students in grades three through 12.

Students provide their advice and opinions about how to improve education in North Dakota.

Student Cabinet members serve for 18 months.

Baesler says students are the primary customers of North Dakota’s education system, and it is important to hear their voices about how they think things are working.

She is looking for applicants from across North Dakota – representing different school sizes, cultures and perspectives.

The deadline for applying is November 23rd.

Application forms are on the Department of Public Instruction’s website.

