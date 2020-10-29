Man arrested on charges of sexual assault and luring a minor

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Foster County man is facing charges of sexual assault and luring a minor.

Cody Allen Ingebretson, 30, of rural Foster County, was arrested by the Foster County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday night. Sheriff Justin Johnsons report that Ingebretson is facing charges of luring a minor by electronic means and sexual assault. According to the jail roster, it’s believed the victim was under the age of 15.

Ingebretson is currently being held at the Lake Region Correctional Center on $10,000 bond. His hearing has been scheduled for November 10th.

The incident remains under investigation by the Foster County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.