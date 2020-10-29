Large shipments of drugs coming to F-M metro

(Valley News Live) -

Authorities are battling large quantities of drugs that are making their way through the Valley.

“We’re noticing large shipments coming in than what we’ve been used to in the past,” said Task Force Officer Jeff Larson.

Larson said as it’s an ongoing fight to keep drugs out of the F-M metro, right now, they’re seeing the kind of opioids that lead to overdose and death.

“I think the entire spectrum, whether it be opioid pills, fentanyl-laced pills, whether it be bulk shipments of methamphetamine, bulk marijuana,” said Larson.

He said federal agencies in law enforcement from Fargo, West Fargo, Cass County, and on nearby reservations collaborate daily and weekly.

He said Arizona or other southwest border states are known to be hot spots.

“I have ideas on the cases that I’m currently with,” said Larson. “A lot of it was coming probably coming from the west coast. That’s where we’re tracking most of that input. Specifically in some of the cases from California, but also from the northwest.”

Increased drug trafficking can lead to other crimes. Fargo police are attributing a lot of the property crimes and theft to addiction issues.

Authorities remind everyone, if you see something that seems suspicious, all it takes is a call to police to help stop crime or save a life.

NDSU’s pharmacy school received a $284,000 grant to help stem opioid misuse and prevent accidental drug overdoses across North Dakota.

