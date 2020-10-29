Jump in COVID-19 cases forces Central Valley Public School into distance learning

BUXTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A bump in coronavirus cases in both students and staff members at Central Valley Public School has officials taking a break from in-person learning.

Wednesday was the last day in-person learning day until November 9th.

School leaders say distance learning will start Oct. 30th and run through Nov. 6th. Regular in-person learning will begin again on Nov. 9th)

Here is the Facebook post from Central Valley Public School:

Dear Central Valley Parents,

Due to increasing numbers of COVID Cases between our students and staff, today will be our final day of In-Person learning until Monday, November 9th. (Distance Learning Oct. 30th through Nov. 6th - Regular in person learning will begin again on Nov. 9th)

Tomorrow, Thursday Oct. 29th, will be a teacher work day and no classes will meet virtually.

Parent -Teacher conferences scheduled for tomorrow night are cancelled. Please look for information from your son/daughters teacher(s) regarding rescheduling or please reach out to them to schedule a time to meet.

Grades K-6 – please look for information regarding the online class schedule that will be sent out by the teachers.

Grades 7-12 – will follow the normal bell schedule for hours 1-7.

Elementary Boys Basketball games will be postponed until a later date.

HCV Activities & the Central Valley Play performance (grades 7-12) will continue as scheduled.

If you would like lunches provided for your during the distance learning, please call the office by Friday, Oct. 30th at 8:30 am.

