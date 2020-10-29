Advertisement

Jamestown forfeits Class AAA Football Quarterfinal game against West Fargo Sheyenne

(WLUC)
By Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jamestown High School Jim Roaldson announced Thursday the Bluejays are unable to play in the Class AAA quarterfinals due to COVID-19 concerns.

Roaldson released a statement, “Due to known and likely positive cases of COVID-19 based on symptomatic players and staff, Jamestown High School will be unable to play the varsity playoff football game scheduled scheduled with West Fargo Sheyenne High School on Friday, October 30.

“The coaching staff and school administration made this difficult decision jointly to ensure the safety for all students and staff and mitigate potential further tansmission of COVID-19.”

West Fargo Sheyenne will advance to will advance to the semifinals to face the winner of West Fargo and Bismarck.

This becomes the third NDHSAA playoff game canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. In 9-man St. John had to cancel its first round match-up with Lamoure-LM and in Class A Oakes announced it had to cancel a quarterfinal game against Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Arizona Coyotes renounce rights to Mitchell Miller

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Egan
On Monday a report by the Arizona Republic detailed an assault and bullying incident involving University of North Dakota freshman defenseman Mitchell Miller.

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Oct 28

Updated: 20 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Oct 27

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 6:00PM Sports - October 26

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Latest News

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Oct 26

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 6:00PM Sports - October 26

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Sports

Summit League Women’s Basketball preseason poll released

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
|
By Alex Egan
South Dakota earned 25 first-place votes to top the Summit League Women’s Basketball preseason poll released Monday.

Sports

NDSU picked 3rd, UND 6th in Summit League Men’s Basketball preseason poll

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT
|
By Alex Egan
The Summit League released the Men’s Basketball preseason poll Monday.

Sports

UND tops USCHO preseason poll

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT
The University of North Dakota was the overwhelming favorite in the Preseason U.S. College Hockey Online Preseason poll, published Monday, the first national poll of the delayed 2020-21 season.

News

Sports - Fargo Force look ahead to 2020-21 season

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:04 AM CDT