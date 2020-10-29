Jamestown forfeits Class AAA Football Quarterfinal game against West Fargo Sheyenne

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jamestown High School Jim Roaldson announced Thursday the Bluejays are unable to play in the Class AAA quarterfinals due to COVID-19 concerns.

Roaldson released a statement, “Due to known and likely positive cases of COVID-19 based on symptomatic players and staff, Jamestown High School will be unable to play the varsity playoff football game scheduled scheduled with West Fargo Sheyenne High School on Friday, October 30.

“The coaching staff and school administration made this difficult decision jointly to ensure the safety for all students and staff and mitigate potential further tansmission of COVID-19.”

West Fargo Sheyenne will advance to will advance to the semifinals to face the winner of West Fargo and Bismarck.

This becomes the third NDHSAA playoff game canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. In 9-man St. John had to cancel its first round match-up with Lamoure-LM and in Class A Oakes announced it had to cancel a quarterfinal game against Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.