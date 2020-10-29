Innocence Project expands to ND, SD

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sarah Jones and the Great North Innocence Project know the justice system doesn’t work perfectly.

“Human beings make mistakes and sometimes human beings commit misconduct,” Jones, the GNIP’s Executive Director said.

Since 2001, the Great North Innocence Project has helped free seven men behind bars for crimes they didn’t commit, including their first case with Sherman Townsend who was accused of both a home invasion and attempted rape.

“Sherman was convicted, he served time and later on the person who actually did the crime and said Sherman didn’t do this,” Jones said.

Jones says most of the time, the GNIP takes on more serious cases with lengthy sentences.

“Murder, robbery, that sort of thing,” Jones said.

Jones says over the years, the GNIP has taken on cases from both North and South Dakota and says it’s been an important goal to expand their services in both states.

“The real perpetrator of a crime is not in prison in all likelihood and they could be committing other crimes,” she said.

She adds a partnership with Fargo’s F5 Project, which is known for giving convicted felons a second chance, was a no brainer.

“When they get out of prison, they still may have collateral consequences, especially if they’re not fully exonerated. Somebody might still have a felony record, they might still have to register as sex offender that can impact them post-prison,” Jones said.

“I’ve never been innocent when I went before a judge, but I know people who have been and I can’t imagine waking up every day in a jail cell when I’ve done nothing wrong,” F5′s founder, Adam Martin said.

Jones says the Innocence Project’s services are free and says in order for a case to be looked at the person who is wanting help must be the one to write them a letter.

“The person has to be actually innocent and have no involvement in the crime whatsoever. These aren’t cases where it’s a technicality or something like, ‘I was there, but I didn’t pull the trigger.’ These are people who had nothing to do with the crime at issue,” Jones explained.

She says out of 350 requests, the GNIP only ends up taking on around a dozen cases after their screenings.

“It’s kind of like finding a needle in a haystack,” she said.

Jones says the GNIP has started getting applications and are starting the process of reviewing cases in both Dakotas. She says anyone who has been convicted in either district or federal court in North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota can request the help of the Great North Innocence Project, but reminds you a case being overturned does not happen overnight.

“We have one case we’ve been working on for 12 years," she said.

To write to the GNIP about your case, you can send your letter to:

The Great North Innocence Project

229 19th Avenue South Suite 285

Minneapolis, MN 55455

