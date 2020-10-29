Advertisement

Fargo Police warn about leaving your car unattended while it is running

(WCAX)
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the temperatures start to drop, many will start their car and run somewhere “quickly” and leave it running unattended.

Fargo Police wants to remind everyone this creates easy crime opportunities that can be prevented.

They ask everyone to help reduce the number of stolen vehicles this winter by always locking your vehicle.

They say to never leave your keys inside your vehicle, even if it is secured in your garage or parked on your property.

Someone savvy enough will find a way in and drive away with your vehicle, and possibly other belongs, before driving away.

Fargo Police say most victims say they thought they locked their vehicle, or they knew the vehicle was unlocked with keys in it and sometimes running.

From October 1st through the 29th this year, Fargo police is reporting 32 motor vehicle thefts.

During this same time last year, Fargo police responded to 31 incidents

