Arizona Coyotes renounce rights to Mitchell Miller

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Monday a report by the Arizona Republic detailed an assault and bullying incident involving University of North Dakota freshman defenseman Mitchell Miller.

The Coyotes defended their decision to draft Miller, but on Thursday announced they have renounced their rights to the 18-year-old making him a free agent.

The Coyotes released the following on their official website:

“We have decided to renounce the rights to Mitchell Miller, effective immediately,” said Coyotes' President & CEO Xavier Gutierrez. “Prior to selecting Mitchell in the NHL Draft, we were aware that a bullying incident took place in 2016. We do not condone this type of behavior but embraced this as a teachable moment to work with Mitchell to make him accountable for his actions and provide him with an opportunity to be a leader on anti-bullying and anti-racism efforts. We have learned more about the entire matter, and more importantly, the impact it has had on Isaiah and the Meyer-Crothers family. What we learned does not align with the core values and vision for our organization and leads to our decision to renounce our draft rights. On behalf of the Arizona Coyotes ownership and our entire organization, I would like to apologize to Isaiah and the Meyer-Crothers family. We are building a model franchise on and off the ice and will do the right thing for Isaiah and the Meyer-Crothers family, our fans and our partners. Mr. Miller is now a free agent and can pursue his dream of becoming an NHL player elsewhere.”

“I fully support our decision to renounce Mitchell Miller’s draft rights,” said Coyotes' General Manager Bill Armstrong. “It was a unique situation for me not being able to participate in this year’s Draft and we were going through a transition with our scouting department. Mitchell is a good hockey player, but we need to do the right thing as an organization and not just as a hockey team. I’d like to apologize to Isaiah and the Meyer-Crothers family for everything they have dealt with the past few months. I wish them all the best in the future.”

