Advertisement

Arizona Coyotes renounce rights to Mitchell Miller

UND freshman was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft
UND freshman Mitchell Miller was convicted of a bullying charge in 2016. Miller is a freshman on the men's hockey team.
UND freshman Mitchell Miller was convicted of a bullying charge in 2016. Miller is a freshman on the men's hockey team.(UND Athletics)
By Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Monday a report by the Arizona Republic detailed an assault and bullying incident involving University of North Dakota freshman defenseman Mitchell Miller.

The Coyotes defended their decision to draft Miller, but on Thursday announced they have renounced their rights to the 18-year-old making him a free agent.

Original Story: UND freshman convicted of bullying addresses incident

The Coyotes released the following on their official website:

“We have decided to renounce the rights to Mitchell Miller, effective immediately,” said Coyotes' President & CEO Xavier Gutierrez. “Prior to selecting Mitchell in the NHL Draft, we were aware that a bullying incident took place in 2016. We do not condone this type of behavior but embraced this as a teachable moment to work with Mitchell to make him accountable for his actions and provide him with an opportunity to be a leader on anti-bullying and anti-racism efforts. We have learned more about the entire matter, and more importantly, the impact it has had on Isaiah and the Meyer-Crothers family. What we learned does not align with the core values and vision for our organization and leads to our decision to renounce our draft rights. On behalf of the Arizona Coyotes ownership and our entire organization, I would like to apologize to Isaiah and the Meyer-Crothers family. We are building a model franchise on and off the ice and will do the right thing for Isaiah and the Meyer-Crothers family, our fans and our partners. Mr. Miller is now a free agent and can pursue his dream of becoming an NHL player elsewhere.”

“I fully support our decision to renounce Mitchell Miller’s draft rights,” said Coyotes' General Manager Bill Armstrong. “It was a unique situation for me not being able to participate in this year’s Draft and we were going through a transition with our scouting department. Mitchell is a good hockey player, but we need to do the right thing as an organization and not just as a hockey team. I’d like to apologize to Isaiah and the Meyer-Crothers family for everything they have dealt with the past few months. I wish them all the best in the future.”

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Oct 28

Updated: 18 hours ago
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Oct 27

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 6:00PM Sports - October 26

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Oct 26

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

Sports

Sports - 6:00PM Sports - October 26

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Sports

Summit League Women’s Basketball preseason poll released

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
|
By Alex Egan
South Dakota earned 25 first-place votes to top the Summit League Women’s Basketball preseason poll released Monday.

Sports

NDSU picked 3rd, UND 6th in Summit League Men’s Basketball preseason poll

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT
|
By Alex Egan
The Summit League released the Men’s Basketball preseason poll Monday.

Sports

UND tops USCHO preseason poll

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT
The University of North Dakota was the overwhelming favorite in the Preseason U.S. College Hockey Online Preseason poll, published Monday, the first national poll of the delayed 2020-21 season.

News

Sports - Fargo Force look ahead to 2020-21 season

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:04 AM CDT

Sports

Fargo Force look ahead to 2020-21 season

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:34 PM CDT
|
By Alex Egan
The Fargo Force and the rest of the USHL is getting back on the ice and ready to start a regular season beginning next month.