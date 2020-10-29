220,000 rapid COVID tests being sent to ND

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The state of North Dakota is getting some help from the federal government for COVID-19 testing.

The White House says it is sending 220,000 Abbot BinaxNOW COVID-19 tests, or rapid tests, to the state for distribution.

The White House says these tests can diagnose a Coronavirus infection in as little as 15 minutes. The Governor is expected to send these tests to places where they will test K-12 students, teachers, nursing home residents, those in assisted living and home health service workers among other groups.

“To facilitate the continued re-opening of North Dakota schools, businesses and economy, the Trump Administration has prioritized scaling up the state’s point of care testing capacity by making this $760 million national investment in BinaxNOW tests,” said Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir, MD. “Distributing these rapid tests directly to states is consistent with the Trump Administration’s successful, ongoing approach of testing the right person, with the right test at the right time, is working and the effort will continue until the pandemic is under control.”

The Trump Administration says it has already sent 75,000 rapid tests directly to nursing homes and other places where a lot of people live in close quarters.

It should be noted, increased testing does not mean people should stop practice COVID precautions. It’s still important to wear a face covering, avoid large groups, and stay socially distant when possible.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.