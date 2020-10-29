Advertisement

220,000 rapid COVID tests being sent to ND

COVID graphic
COVID graphic(MGN Image)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The state of North Dakota is getting some help from the federal government for COVID-19 testing.

The White House says it is sending 220,000 Abbot BinaxNOW COVID-19 tests, or rapid tests, to the state for distribution.

The White House says these tests can diagnose a Coronavirus infection in as little as 15 minutes. The Governor is expected to send these tests to places where they will test K-12 students, teachers, nursing home residents, those in assisted living and home health service workers among other groups.

“To facilitate the continued re-opening of North Dakota schools, businesses and economy, the Trump Administration has prioritized scaling up the state’s point of care testing capacity by making this $760 million national investment in BinaxNOW tests,” said Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir, MD. “Distributing these rapid tests directly to states is consistent with the Trump Administration’s successful, ongoing approach of testing the right person, with the right test at the right time, is working and the effort will continue until the pandemic is under control.”

The Trump Administration says it has already sent 75,000 rapid tests directly to nursing homes and other places where a lot of people live in close quarters.

It should be noted, increased testing does not mean people should stop practice COVID precautions. It’s still important to wear a face covering, avoid large groups, and stay socially distant when possible.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

North Dakota Today

NDT - Halloween Oreo Pops - October 29

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

North Dakota Today

NDT - Sale of the Season

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

North Dakota Today

NDT - Virtual Women's Business Summit - October 29

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

North Dakota Today

NDT - CBD For Sleep - October 29

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

Latest News

North Dakota Today

NDT - Don't be Scared to Buy a Home - October 29

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

North Dakota Today

NDT - Cash Flowing Christmas -October 29

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

North Dakota Today

NDT - Top Talkers - October 29

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

Valley Today

100 barrels of oil spilled at ND well site

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Inspectors will be on scene to monitor any cleanup.

News

MSUM Switching To Online Learning After Thanksgiving

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley Today on KVLY

Valley Today

ND students wanted for Superintendent’s Student Cabinet

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lisa Budeau
North Dakota’s State School Superintendent wants to hear from students on how to improve education in the state.