1,222 new Covid cases, 11 additional deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 1,222 new cases of COVID-19 along with 11 more deaths in the state.

In total, 499 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone there are currently 278 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 15.62 percent.

There are now 6,771 active cases in North Dakota, with 184 patients hospitalized.

