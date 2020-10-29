Advertisement

1,222 new Covid cases, 11 additional deaths in North Dakota

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 1,222 new cases of COVID-19 along with 11 more deaths in the state.

In total, 499 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone there are currently 278 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 15.62 percent.

There are now 6,771 active cases in North Dakota, with 184 patients hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2,872 new Covid cases, 32 more deaths in Minnesota

Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 2,872 new cases of COVID-19, along with 32 additional deaths

News

220,000 rapid COVID tests being sent to ND

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The White House says these tests can diagnose a Coronavirus infection in as little as 15 minutes.

North Dakota Today

NDT - Halloween Oreo Pops - October 29

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

North Dakota Today

NDT - Sale of the Season

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

Latest News

North Dakota Today

NDT - Virtual Women's Business Summit - October 29

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

North Dakota Today

NDT - CBD For Sleep - October 29

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

North Dakota Today

NDT - Don't be Scared to Buy a Home - October 29

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

North Dakota Today

NDT - Top Talkers - October 29

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

North Dakota Today

NDT - Cash Flowing Christmas -October 29

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of North Dakota Today on KVLY

Valley Today

100 barrels of oil spilled at ND well site

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Inspectors will be on scene to monitor any cleanup.