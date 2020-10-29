100 barrels of oil spilled at ND well site

PARSHALL, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are working to clean up an oil and brine spill at a well near Parshall, ND.

The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division says the spill was reported on Tuesday, Oct. 27. The state says a valve failure caused 420 barrels of brine and 100 barrels of oil to leak onto the well site, all the product has been recovered.

Inspectors will be on scene to monitor any cleanup.

