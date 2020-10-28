Advertisement

Woman Arrested After Alleged Stabbing in Beltrami County

Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man told police says his ex-girlfriend stabbed him and another woman around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon in Beltrami County. It happened in the 2000 block of Whiting Road NW. Both victims were taken to the ER at Sanford-Bemidji. No word yet on their conditions. Police arrested 34-year-old Kathleen Martin of Ponemah, MN near the home. They say she had taken off in her vehicle. Martin was arrested for 1st Degree Burglary and 2nd Degree Assault. She is being held in the Beltrami County Jail pending arraignment in Beltrami County District Court.

