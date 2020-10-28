Advertisement

Unclaimed veteran laid to rest at Fargo National Cemetery

By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Four years after his passing, an unclaimed veteran was finally laid to rest with military rights and honors.

Close to 100 people gathered Tuesday morning at the Fargo National Cemetery to pay tribute to the fallen hero’s service.

“We owe it to them,” Decedent Affairs Officer Alison Webster says. “To pay some honor to them."

Francis L. Kaufmann died alone at 88 in December of 2016 in a Fargo hospital.

When a local funeral home director called the Veterans Affairs office, they tracked down and verified his military records. Kaufmann served in the Marine Corps from 1946 to 1948.

“No one should ever be forgotten,” U.S. Army veteran Nicole Guderjohn says. “If that’s something that I can provide my veteran community, I feel that it’s extremely important.”

Kaufmann was buried with his wife who died before him. Veterans presented the flag to Webster who works hard to make sure soldiers like Kaufmann aren’t forgotten.

“It’s very humbling,” Webster says.

Only 50 people were allowed inside for the service because of the pandemic. Many more gathered outside the gates.

“The gratitude that I have from my community supporting what we are doing here, that’s priceless to me,” Guderjohn says.

Kaufmann is the second unclaimed veteran to be buried at the cemetery, which was dedicated last September. About 350 veterans have been laid to rest here.

Last week, unclaimed Vietnam veteran Lelan Derr was also buried at the Fargo National Cemetery in front of about 200 people. He died in December of last year.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

POVnow

Dr. Birx Praises Gov. Burgum

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Dr. Birx shares her experience with Governor Burgum and praised his aggressive testing and care of high-risk individuals in the state.

News

News - 6:00PM Veteran burial Oct. 27

Updated: 1 hour ago
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

Governor Walz in Moorhead, Crookston on Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
Minnesotans impacted by COVID-19 will be discussing the virus’s impact on the state and steps people can take to protect themselves.

News

Popular Grand Forks Halloween house sitting this holiday out due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
Halloween traditions are changing for hundreds of Grand Forks families this weekend as a large, well-known trick-or-treating house has decided, after nearly 25 years, to sit this Halloween out.

Latest News

News

Point of View October 26 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 26 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 26 - Part 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
Point Of View on KX4

News

News - 6:00PM News October 26 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - Grand Forks Halloween House

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Forecast

Weather - 6:00PM Weather - October 26

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY