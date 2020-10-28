Thieves continue stealing political signs

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Thieves continue making their way through the Valley stealing and damaging political signs ahead of next week’s election. A man called our Whistleblower Hotline saying enough is enough after catching a thief stealing his sign on camera.

“I would like to think it’s not going to be as relevant in Fargo as it is, but it happened to me,” said Jim Neary from south Fargo.

Neary lives in the Bluemont Lakes neighborhood in south Fargo. Every night before bed, he would take his political sign out of his front yard, testing his luck on possible thieves.

“Put it in the garage, and in the morning, put it back out there,” said Neary.

Early Monday morning, his Ring doorbell camera caught one of them taking his sign out of the ground, holding it up in the air, and running back to a vehicle in the street.

“It’s just sad,” said Neary. “It’s just sad that we’ve come to this. We have a lot of freedoms in this country, and that’s what makes this country great, but you don’t have the freedom of being a thief and stealing out of somebody’s yard.”

Neary added this behavior is unacceptable.

“It’s not about the price of the sign; the sign was five or six bucks,” said Neary. “It’s just the thought behind it.”

His friend in Moorhead posted about 200 signs stolen on the east side of the river. Moorhead police told Valley News Live both political parties had experienced several thefts and vandalism.

Fargo and Moorhead police said they don’t know how many signs have been stolen.

Neary said not everyone is going to agree on everything, but people should try to have an open mind and be respectful of others and their property.

We asked you if you’ve gotten a presidential candidate sign stolen from your yard. The majority of people in the F-M area said more Donald Trump signs were stolen over Joe Biden signs.

