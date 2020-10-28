Advertisement

Teen who recorded Floyd death on phone to receive PEN award

Four Minneapolis cops fired after video shows one kneeling on the neck of a black man who later died. (CNN)
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) -

The teenager who recorded the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in May will be honored in December by PEN America.

The literary and human rights organization will present Darnella Frazier with the PEN/Benenson Courage Award.

PEN postponed its annual gala because of the coronavirus pandemic from May 19, six days before Floyd’s death, to Dec. 8.

It will hold the event online.

The 17-year-old Frazier will share the Courage Award with Marie Yovanovitch. She’s the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was pushed out by the Trump administration.

